Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,255.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo reported strong fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year on the back of solid momentum across Laboratory and Food Retail segments. Further, the company's strong performance in Americas, Europe, and Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions was positive. Moreover, growing momentum in China remained a tailwind. The company’s portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales, marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to continue aiding its performance. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales remain positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Also, unfavorable currency fluctuations are risks.”

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $897.85.

MTD opened at $1,202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,072.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.