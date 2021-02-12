Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $15.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,771 shares of company stock worth $10,564,140. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

