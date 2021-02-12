MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

