Metal (MTL) Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and $36.03 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

