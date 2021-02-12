Meta (MTA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.97 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00009410 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and $9.97 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

