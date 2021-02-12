Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.