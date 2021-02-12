Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.39.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

