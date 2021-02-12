Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of UGI by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

