MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,942.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,797.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,400.73. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12,138.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

