Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$2.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

