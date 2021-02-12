Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,930. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

