Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $1,364,700.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,934.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $361,101.33.

On Thursday, January 14th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,713,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

