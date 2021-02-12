McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $79.80

Shares of McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.80, but opened at $83.80. McBride plc (MCB.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 66,642 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.22.

About McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

