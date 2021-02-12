Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.33. Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,347 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$116.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of power and power related projects in Canada. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas power station. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

