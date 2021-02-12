Matrix Service Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MTRX stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 386,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

