Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Down 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.98. 508,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 423,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

A number of research firms have commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.