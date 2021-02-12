Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

