Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $17.93. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mastech Digital by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mastech Digital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

