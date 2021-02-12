Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,657 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

