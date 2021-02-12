Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

