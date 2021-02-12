Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $843,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $216.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

