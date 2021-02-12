Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $955,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,653.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.