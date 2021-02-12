Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $774,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EMR opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.