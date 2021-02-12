Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 6,874 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

