Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL opened at $56.35 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

