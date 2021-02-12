Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.52 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

