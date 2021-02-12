Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

