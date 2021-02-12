Mark A. Goldfarb Sells 26,925 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

