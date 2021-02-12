Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 512,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,467,102. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

