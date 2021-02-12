MAPS (MAPS) Hits Market Cap of $47.32 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $47.32 million and $1.56 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

