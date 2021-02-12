Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$24.86. The company had a trading volume of 807,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,833. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.