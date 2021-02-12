ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.