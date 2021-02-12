Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
