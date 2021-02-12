Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

