Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 3,741.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,477,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

