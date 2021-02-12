Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,978. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

