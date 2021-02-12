Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.15 million and the lowest is $138.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $229.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $526.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $529.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $660.19 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 41,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

