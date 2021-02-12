Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.971 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Magellan Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.93.
The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$55.09.
About Magellan Financial Group
