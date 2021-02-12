Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $113.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

