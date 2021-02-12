Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Shares of LYFT opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

