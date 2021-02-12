LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $222.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $223.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

