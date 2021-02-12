LVW Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $118.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.