LVW Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

