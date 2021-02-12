LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

