LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $156.91 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

