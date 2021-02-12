Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.68.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.38 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

