Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.30. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 47,346 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Luby’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.