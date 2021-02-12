Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.30. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 47,346 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.
Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.
