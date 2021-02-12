LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 5.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.48. 339,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 282,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.91.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
