LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 5.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.48. 339,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 282,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

