Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 383,944 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $174,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. 15,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

