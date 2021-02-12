Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.16. 42,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

