Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 2.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 502,539 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

